The Huntsville Hornets moved into the top-10 of the Houston area media poll on Wednesday.
Huntsville, which is set to begin its 2020 season on Friday at Willis after Nederland canceled last week’s opener, moved up to No. 8 in the most recent Class 5A rankings. The Hornets didn’t make the top-10 for Week 1, but had the most votes among unranked teams.
Manvel, Fort Bend Marshall and Richmond Foster maintained the No. 1 through No. 3 spots, respectively, with each receiving first-place votes. Hightower and Katy Paetow both made jumps to round out the top-five, while Friendswood, New Caney and Crosby fell out of the top-10.
Below is the Class 5A Houston area media poll in its entirety (first-place votes in parentheses):
Manvel (2)
Fort Bend Marshall (5)
Richmond Foster (2)
Hightower
Katy Paetow
Angleton
Magnolia West
Huntsville
Magnolia
Barbers Hill
The Houston area media poll is voted on by high school football reporters throughout the Greater Houston Area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.