jadarian white
Following their deepest playoff run in recent memory, the Huntsville Hornets have started to gain statewide recognition.

Huntsville, which claimed its first area championship in a decade last season, was ranked No. 14 in Class 5A in the recently unveiled Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason rankings.

The Hornets will have a new set of league opponents for their 2020-21 campaign after dominating District 20-5A for the past few years, winning three straight championships and 43 consecutive league games from 2017-2020. They will now compete in District 16-5A against Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Tyler and Whitehouse.

Huntsville brings back several key contributors from last season, including District 20-5A Offensive MVP Jadarian White, Newcomer of the Year A.J. Wilson and all-district selections Taylor Harrell and Tai Matthews.

Below are the TABC preseason rankings in their entirety:

CLASS 6A

1. Duncanville

2. Richardson

3. Summer Creek

4. Wagner

5. Waxahachie

6. Wylie

7. Bellaire

8. Permian

9. Atascocita

10. Ellison

11. Westlake

12. Allen

13. Dickinson

14. Westfield

15. Americas

16. Judson

17. Coppell

18. Lewisville

19. Laredo United

20. Klein

21. Guyer

22. SA Johnson

23. Desoto

24. Laredo Alexander

25. FB Travis

CLASS 5A

1. Lancaster

2. Hightower

3. Timberview

4. Shadow Creek

5. Beaumont United

6. Kimball

7. Wyatt

8. Amarillo

9. PA Memorial

10. Leander

11. Crosby

12. Manor

13. Rider

14. Huntsville

15. McAllen Rowe

16. Mt Pleasant

17. Laredo Martin

18. South Oak Cliff

19. SA Southside

20. EP Chapin

21. Wakeland

22. Braswell

23. Brackenridge

24. Manvel

25. Birdville

Class 4A

1. Faith Family

2. Yates

3. Argyle

4. Stafford

5. Carter

6. Boerne

7. Hirschi

8. Lincoln

9. Decatur

10. Silsbee

11. Seminole

12. China Spring

13. Fredericksburg

14. Hardin Jefferson

15. Tuloso Midway

16. Austin LBJ

17. CC Miller

18. Huffman

19. Dunbar

20. Levelland

21. Wilmer Hutchins

22. Chapel Hill

23. Estacado

24. La Vega

25. Paris

Class 3A

1. Cole

2. Madison

3. Peaster

4. Academy

5. Brock

6. Tatum

7. Coldspring

8. Atlanta

9. Malakoff

10. Shallowater

11. London

12. Aransas Pass

13. East Chambers

14. Crockett

15. Mineola

16. Blanco

17. Grandview

18. Santa Rosa

19. Arp

20. Lorena

21. Randolph

22. Jourdanton

23. Childress

24. Wall

25. Franklin

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill

2. Clarendon

3. Lipan

4. Grapeland

5. Hearne

6. McLeod

7. New Deal

8. Tenaha

9. Rivercrest

10. Gary

11. San Saba

12. Garrison

13. Panhandle

14. Clarksville

15. Schulenburg

16. Cisco

17. Weimar

18. Santa Maria

19. Port Aransas

20. Normangee

21. LaPoynor

22. Wink

23. Timpson

24. New Home

25. Poolville

Class 1A

1. Slidell

2. Nazareth

3. Calvert

4. Eula

5. Texline

6. Laneville

7. Borden County

8. Westbrook

9. Graford

10. Neches

11. Saltillo

12. Electra

13. Paducah

14. Leggett

15. Jayton

16. Dodd City

17. Sterling City

18. Dime Box

19. Klondike

20. Waelder

21. Rankin

22. Rocksprings

23. Eden

24. Miller Grove

25. Springlake Earth

