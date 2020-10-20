Following their deepest playoff run in recent memory, the Huntsville Hornets have started to gain statewide recognition.
Huntsville, which claimed its first area championship in a decade last season, was ranked No. 14 in Class 5A in the recently unveiled Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason rankings.
The Hornets will have a new set of league opponents for their 2020-21 campaign after dominating District 20-5A for the past few years, winning three straight championships and 43 consecutive league games from 2017-2020. They will now compete in District 16-5A against Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Tyler and Whitehouse.
Huntsville brings back several key contributors from last season, including District 20-5A Offensive MVP Jadarian White, Newcomer of the Year A.J. Wilson and all-district selections Taylor Harrell and Tai Matthews.
Below are the TABC preseason rankings in their entirety:
CLASS 6A
1. Duncanville
2. Richardson
3. Summer Creek
4. Wagner
5. Waxahachie
6. Wylie
7. Bellaire
8. Permian
9. Atascocita
10. Ellison
11. Westlake
12. Allen
13. Dickinson
14. Westfield
15. Americas
16. Judson
17. Coppell
18. Lewisville
19. Laredo United
20. Klein
21. Guyer
22. SA Johnson
23. Desoto
24. Laredo Alexander
25. FB Travis
CLASS 5A
1. Lancaster
2. Hightower
3. Timberview
4. Shadow Creek
5. Beaumont United
6. Kimball
7. Wyatt
8. Amarillo
9. PA Memorial
10. Leander
11. Crosby
12. Manor
13. Rider
14. Huntsville
15. McAllen Rowe
16. Mt Pleasant
17. Laredo Martin
18. South Oak Cliff
19. SA Southside
20. EP Chapin
21. Wakeland
22. Braswell
23. Brackenridge
24. Manvel
25. Birdville
Class 4A
1. Faith Family
2. Yates
3. Argyle
4. Stafford
5. Carter
6. Boerne
7. Hirschi
8. Lincoln
9. Decatur
10. Silsbee
11. Seminole
12. China Spring
13. Fredericksburg
14. Hardin Jefferson
15. Tuloso Midway
16. Austin LBJ
17. CC Miller
18. Huffman
19. Dunbar
20. Levelland
21. Wilmer Hutchins
22. Chapel Hill
23. Estacado
24. La Vega
25. Paris
Class 3A
1. Cole
2. Madison
3. Peaster
4. Academy
5. Brock
6. Tatum
7. Coldspring
8. Atlanta
9. Malakoff
10. Shallowater
11. London
12. Aransas Pass
13. East Chambers
14. Crockett
15. Mineola
16. Blanco
17. Grandview
18. Santa Rosa
19. Arp
20. Lorena
21. Randolph
22. Jourdanton
23. Childress
24. Wall
25. Franklin
Class 2A
1. Martins Mill
2. Clarendon
3. Lipan
4. Grapeland
5. Hearne
6. McLeod
7. New Deal
8. Tenaha
9. Rivercrest
10. Gary
11. San Saba
12. Garrison
13. Panhandle
14. Clarksville
15. Schulenburg
16. Cisco
17. Weimar
18. Santa Maria
19. Port Aransas
20. Normangee
21. LaPoynor
22. Wink
23. Timpson
24. New Home
25. Poolville
Class 1A
1. Slidell
2. Nazareth
3. Calvert
4. Eula
5. Texline
6. Laneville
7. Borden County
8. Westbrook
9. Graford
10. Neches
11. Saltillo
12. Electra
13. Paducah
14. Leggett
15. Jayton
16. Dodd City
17. Sterling City
18. Dime Box
19. Klondike
20. Waelder
21. Rankin
22. Rocksprings
23. Eden
24. Miller Grove
25. Springlake Earth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.