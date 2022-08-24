HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville volleyball played its first match Tuesday night at the Paul Bohan Gym for the 2022 season in front of one of the largest crowds Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said he has seen.
The Lady Hornets were able to show off with a three set sweep of Caldwell with the scores being, 25-16, 25-22 and 25-21.
“This is probably the biggest crowd we have had in Huntsville,” Hassell said. “We tried to put things on other social media platforms and it paid off. It was loud in here.”
A key component to Huntsville’s sweep was junior Chelsea Butler. The junior made several key blocks for Huntsville and they came at the best time.
One of her key moments was in Set 2. Huntsville got out to a shaky start allowing Caldwell to score five straight points to open the match. Eventually Huntsville clawed its way back in it but when the set was tied at 20, Butler showed out.
Tied at 20 she would send a kill past the Caldwell defenders to give Huntsville the advantage. Huntsville would then win the set to keep the chance for a sweep alive.
“She is doing a really good job,” Hassell said. “When she’s intense and focused she can touch a lot of stuff. That’s what I really like about her intensity. There were times when we didn’t get the pass or didn’t get the set but as long as we are swinging teams are going to be uncomfortable. Our biggest thing is self confidence.”
Confidence was something that Huntsville lacked last season. Now, it’s a point of emphasis for this squad.
Huntsville struggled to find its groove early in both the second and third set but were able to rally and come back in both sets.
Now Huntsville will just need to continue that moving forward in the season.
“We came out in set two and gave up five points in the beginning. In rally scoring that’s hard to come back from,” Hassell said. “We had to crawl our way back and the girls’ did a good job with that. We were a little rattled in those first points, but we figured it out. That’s what we’ve been working on and that’s what’s big for us.”
With the home opener having the atmosphere that it did, Huntsville would like to grow that for the rest of the season. With eight more home matches for Huntsville, Hassell wants to see the crowd continue to grow as well as adding a student section.
“It was really nice,” Hassell said. “I would like to get everybody on the same page. I want to put together a whole student section and see what we can do.”
Huntsville volleyball will now head back into tournament play in the Lamar Consolidated tournament. The event will take place Thursday through Saturday. They will then return home on Sept. 2 for non-district game against Hardin. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.