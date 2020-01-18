Even in a losing effort, Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor liked what he saw from his team during Tuesday’s district opener.
The Hornets showed why Friday night at New Caney, picking up their first league win of 2020 in comeback fashion.
Huntsville fell behind 1-0 in the 12th minute on a goal from just outside the box. The Hornets shut out New Caney the rest of the way, however, and rallied for a 2-1 victory.
“I didn't think we were terrible on Tuesday,” Taylor said of the Hornets’ 1-0 loss to Tomball. “I thought we did a decent job and just didn't find the goal. It was good for them to see that happen, find themselves in a similar spot and get a different result from it, so it was a really positive night for them.”
Sophomore standout Jaden Santibaez — the team’s leading scorer in 2019 as a freshman — started the comeback with a penalty kick goal late in the first half.
After narrowly missing out on several scoring chances, Huntsville pulled ahead for good in the opening minutes of the second half on a goal from Max Mundorff. It wasn’t the prettiest play, but it was enough to put the Hornets over the top.
“The second goal came off what was basically off a free kick that we got into the box,” Taylor added. “It was ugly in the sense that it wasn't some big designed thing. The ball didn't leave, and Max Mundorff cleaned up a rebound to put it away.”
As Huntsville looks to improve upon its 1-1 start, Taylor is optimistic in where his team stands.
He attributes Friday’s success to the Hornets’ communication, and hopes they continue to improve in this aspect moving forward.
“The personality with this group is really good.” the coach said. “You can tell they enjoy coming to training and working hard with each other, and that by itself covers up a lot. The way chemistry happens is it takes time, but the biggest thing is it takes talking ... and I think they've really grabbed onto that.”
Huntsville returns to action Tuesday with a home game against Porter that is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
