Moments after a 26-point victory on Friday night, Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant was still searching for improvement from his team.
The Hornets (2-0), playing in their home opener and just second game of the season, pulled away from Whitehouse (1-1) for a 58-32 victory thanks to an overwhelming fourth-quarter performance.
With Whitehouse remaining within striking distance until the final minutes, however, Oliphant was far from satisfied.
“I thought we came out really crappy,” he said. “Right now, we're just very flat. The energy is not where it needs to be for the style of play that we like to play. Things kind of broke open for us in the fourth quarter and we started playing the way I like us to play, so it's just a work in progress. It's the second game of the season. Most of the time we'd have played 20-25 games by now, so we just have to keep working.”
Whitehouse closed a double-digit Huntsville lead down to nine points early in the fourth quarter, but that’s as close as it would get.
Senior guard Jadarian White, who finished with a game-high 27 points, knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the night to spark a 19-0 run that would put the game away. With ball movement and energy increasing down the stretch, the Hornets out-scored their opponent 19-5 in the fourth quarter.
“The energy, and we started sharing the ball a little more,” Oliphant said of what changed with his team during the final minutes. “More people got involved, and anytime everyone is putting the ball in the hole the energy is going to be better. It's just a work in progress. I don't think we're really in good game shape right now, so we're just going to have to keep chopping at the wood.”
Senior big man Taylor Harrell was the only other Huntsville player to score in double figures, recording 13 points to go along with seven rebounds and six blocks.
“He didn't do too well in the first half, but I thought he did a better job in the second half and started to clog up the paint,” Oliphant said. “We need to learn how to get him the ball a little more so that he can get us some points on the block as well.”
Huntsville returns to action on Tuesday night at Jacksonville.
LADY HORNETS STAY UNDEFEATED IN LEAGUE PLAY
The Huntsville Lady Hornets jumped on their opponent early and never let up on Friday night.
Huntsville out-scored Whitehouse 29-5 in the first half en route to a 41-20 road victory. The win marked the Lady Hornets' fourth consecutive double-digit victory to open District 16-5A play.
Kenysha Johnson and Aliyah Craft helped propel Huntsville’s hot start, combining to score 21 points in the first two quarters — 16 more than Whitehouse’s entire team. All of Johnson’s points came in the first half, while Craft finished with a game-high 16.
Next up for the Lady Hornets is a home game against Jacksonville on Tuesday night.
