The Huntsville Hornets notched their 38th consecutive league win Friday night at home against New Caney.
Huntsville started slow offensively but picked up the pace immediately out of the break. The Hornets erupted for 30 points in the third quarter, pulling away for a 92-77 victory.
Jadarian White led Huntsville with 21 points, all of which were scored in the second half. Jacovyn Houston, AJ Wilson and Taylor Harrell all scored in double figures for the Hornets as well, adding 18, 17 and 15 points, respectively.
The next game for Huntsville (9-0 in District 20-5A) will be Tuesday at Porter, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.