Another run-rule victory is in the books for the Huntsville Lady Hornets, with Nacogdoches serving as their latest victim.
The Lady Hornets used a 12-run first inning to secure a 16-0 home win over the Lady Dragons on Friday night at Kate Barr Ross Park. This marked the fourth run-rule victory during a 13-game winning streak.
“Honestly, I’m just proud of my kids,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan. “They come out every day and they work really hard. They hit the ball phenomenal, and I can’t ask for any better. Our defense was great, and we had a lot of hustle plays today. They played a phenomenal game.”
The Lady Hornets collected 12 hits on the night and used smart base running to help bring runners home after getting on base as a result of errors by their opponent.
“They love to come out and hit,” Bryan said. “They are just kids that want to be at the plate and want to do well and be successful.”
Pitching for the Lady Hornets remained strong as well — using Kylee Lehman as the starter, then going to Hope Grant in the third.
Lehman pitched two innings, giving up one hit and striking out two Lady Dragons, while Grant allowed no hits and struck out two in one inning.
“It’s a blessing to have options,” Bryan said. “Having three great pitchers, being able to spot a ball, they all throw the ball in different ways and they complement each other very well.”
While the Lady Hornets have remained perfect through three district games, they will face some of their toughest opponents next week.
Tuesday will be a road matchup against Whitehouse, followed by a Thursday game against Jacksonville. Each of these three teams is in the top-three of the District 16-5A standings, with the Lady Hornets leading the pack.
“This next week is going to be tough,” Bryan said. “I think my kids are ready. I think they are ready for the competition and they are eager to go get those wins. We have to take it one game at a time, and I know that they are very focused in on that.”
The Tuesday game will be on the road as they travel to Whitehouse, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.
“I don’t think they think about the wins or riding the wave,” Bryan added. “It’s funny, they just prep each day for the next opponent. They are really good at resetting their focus and focusing on each opponent differently.”
