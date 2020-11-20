MADISONVILLE — Following their sloppiest first half of the season, Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern urged his team to wake up.
The Hornets did just that, and then some with a 49-14 victory.
Leading Montgomery Lake Creek just 14-7 at the break, Huntsville erupted for 28 unanswered points over the first eight minutes of the third quarter. This stretch put the rout in motion, as the undefeated Hornets cruised to a victory on Friday night at Madisonville High School.
Junior quarterback AJ Wilson started the offensive explosion for Huntsville in the opening minute of the second half, splitting a pair of defensive backs on a play-action pass to senior receiver Jordan Woodberry for a 79-yard score. Roughly 90 seconds later, Jaylon McClain torched the Lake Creek defense for an untouched, 56-yard touchdown run, one of three rushing scores on the night by the junior running back.
The Hornets’ next two touchdowns came in less conventional, but equally exciting fashion. Christian Avelar found Woodberry for a 66-yard score on a fake punt, with Wilson stretching the Huntsville lead to 42-7 after taking a botched snap 68 yards for a touchdown.
