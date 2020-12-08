Huntsville will play Nacogdoches in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mustang Stadium in Madisonville.
Huntsville (9-0) is the District 10-5A Division II champion. The Hornets went 6-0 in district play to win their third district title in four years.
Nacogdoches (5-4) beat Marshall 28-13 on Friday to nab the fourth and final playoff berth from District 9-5A Division II.
Tickets for the game will went on sale at 8 a.m. Tuesday here. Ticket cost is $7 for general admission for adults or students, children under the age of 4 are free of charge. No passes accepted and no tickets will be sold at the gate.
Masks will be required and social distancing is outlined on stadium seating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.