The Huntsville Lady Hornets will enter Wednesday's playoff opener riding a wave of momentum.
Huntsville, which closed out an undefeated District 16-5A championship over the weekend, is set to open the postseason with a bi-district series against Texarkana's Texas High. The three-game set will take place on Wednesday and Friday at Whitehouse High School.
Huntsville will be the home team for the lone game on Wednesday, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Hornets will be the visiting team for game two, set for Friday at 6 p.m., with a coin flip to decide home and away if the series goes to a decisive third game later that evening.
Admission for adults will be $5, while students get in for $3. Tickets are being sold exclusively online at whitehousewildcats.com/HTtickets
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.