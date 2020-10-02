WILLIS — Playing their first game in over nine months, the Huntsville Hornets showed no signs of rust on Friday night.
Huntsville dominated Willis on both sides of the ball, cruising to a 48-17 road win at Berton A. Yates Stadium.
“It’s good for momentum,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “This group of guys is different. They’re very quiet and don’t get very emotional, which is good. We’ll build on that, because the opponents are going to get bigger and tougher the next two weeks before we hit district play.”
If the Hornets — who had Week 1 opponent Nederland cancel last Friday’s opener — had any angst or frustration from having the start of their season delayed, they appeared to take it out on a Willis offense that was overwhelmed from start to finish.
Huntsville held the Wildkats to just 57 total yards in the first half, including an eye-popping -40 rushing yards. Senior defensive tackle Edward Bobino drove this negative yardage with four first-half sacks, as the Hornets took a 41-6 lead into the break.
“The team wanted it really bad, and they said it started up front with us,” senior defensive lineman Brian Bobino said. “We had to set the tone and let them know that we’re here for a long run.”
The pressure up front opened opportunities for the Huntsville secondary, and senior defensive back Ethan Minor capitalized. Playing in his first varsity game, Minor hauled in three interceptions, while also returning a fumble for a touchdown.
“The big boys helped,” Minor said. “When they get pressure, we can make plays in the secondary. We trust in them to make the pressure.”
“We trust him a lot,” Edward Bobino added. “We don’t give the quarterback a lot of time to throw the ball, so when he throws it, Ethan is a good enough corner to make a play on it — whether it’s a good or bad ball.”
A diverse offensive attack helped Huntsville put a blowout into motion by midway through the first quarter, as A.J. Wilson exploited the Willis defense with his arm and his legs — the junior quarterback amassed 177 total yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score in the first half alone.
Running back Jaylon McClain — who rushed for 80 yards on 20 carries in his varsity debut — struck first for Huntsville, rushing for an 11-yard touchdown on the game’s opening possession. Willis answered back with a touchdown on the next drive, but Jordan Woodberry returned the ensuing kickoff 103 yards for a score to mark the first of 34 consecutive points for the Hornets.
Justin Butcher and Calvin Simmons also provided touchdowns for Huntsville, which scored in all three phases of the game.
“We’re going to be really good this year,” Woodberry said. “AJ is throwing good passes and has improved from last year, so we’re going to have a really good receiving corps. And the O-line … they stepped up tonight. Shout out to them.”
While Huntsville held a comfortable lead for over three quarters, room for improvement still remains.
The Hornets’ offensive production slowed down in the second half, as they were outscored 11-7 over the final two quarters. They also racked up 161 yards in penalties throughout the night.
Regardless of these missteps, however, Southern was mostly pleased with his team’s performance.
“It got sloppy in the second half, but we’re still an inexperienced football team in our first game,” he said. “We have four 15-year-olds where this is their first experience at this level. You harp on the sloppy because you want it to be better than it was, but when you’re up 41-6 at the half, it’s hard for a team to stay focused — especially a young team. We did a lot of good things. We have some stuff to clean up … but overall, for a first game, with the amount of time and not being able to play last week, I was pleased.”
Huntsville returns to action Thursday with a road game against Kingwood. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Turner Stadium in Humble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.