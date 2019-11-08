If the Huntsville Lady Hornets had rust from the offseason, they certainly didn’t show it Friday night.
Nearly nine months removed from their last competitive game, Huntsville showcased the dominance expected from a team that went 27-6 last season — including a perfect 16-0 run through District 20-5A. The Lady Hornets rattled off 23 straight points to begin their season opener against Livingston, cruising to a 67-17 home victory.
Huntsville overwhelmed its opponent with full-court pressure all night, forcing 51 turnovers — and 19 in the first quarter alone.
"We just did a great job of getting into our press, running the floor and doing the things we practice everyday," Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said.
Bennett attributes the Lady Hornets' hot start — Livingston didn't score its first point until the 7:25 mark of the second quarter — to their intensity on the defensive end. In particular, she points to the energy provided by junior guard Randaiza Bryant.
"I made a game-time decision tonight to start Randaiza Bryant," the coach said. "Last year, she was my kid that could come in behind Rukiah Utley and give us energy. I hadn't started her in any of the scrimmages, but I came in and told the coaches I was going to put her on the floor because we needed the energy.
"She went out and was so dominant with her explosion at the top of the press and her ability to finish at the basket."
Tya Rogers led Huntsville with 12 points, while Alyssa Fielder and Zoey Jenkins each added 11.
Next up for the Lady Hornets is the Gander Tipoff Classic in Baytown, where they will face what is poised to be their toughest test of the regular season. Huntsville is scheduled to play Desoto — ranked No. 2 in Class 6A — on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in the first day of the tournament, which runs through Saturday.
"We have some work to do until that time," Bennett added with a smile.
