The Huntsville boys soccer team finally returned to the pitch on Tuesday, and showed signs of progress after having the 2020 season cut short just before the playoffs.
The Hornets played Madisonville to a 1-1 draw on the road, with Jaden Santibanez scoring the lone goal and Maxwell Mundorff providing the assist.
“We are just a really young team,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “We have some guys who played on varsity last year, but by and large we have a bunch of guys who are just young.”
Taylor already sees areas to improve on both sides of the ball.
Last season, the Hornets had a reliable No. 2 option in second-leading scorer Victor Rubio, who tallied nine goals in 2020. This year, they are still looking for that guy.
“We are seeing that they are understanding the shape, and where things are supposed to go and types of decisions you have to make,” Taylor added. “There comes a point where there are no more decisions to make you have to score. Finding guys who can do that on a consistent level is our top priority right now.”
As for the defensive side, the Hornets are still trying to find out who will be a good fit.
“You always want to make sure you have balance in the shape,” Taylor said. “When you have young players like we do, they only want to run forward or only want to stay back. We have to work through the balance of when you run forward or when you run backwards.”
This young team returns only three players from last year's roster, but will look to build chemistry over 10 non-district games.
“This was our first non-district game.” Taylor said. “It was something where when you have a group as young as ours, you are just setting goals for them. We want to see some things take place over the next month so that when Feb. 5 gets here, we can go play our best game of the year.”
The Hornets are set to return to action on Thursday, as they begin a tournament at Willis High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.