For one half, it looked like more of the same for the Huntsville Hornets — and not in a good way.
Following a forgettable offensive showing in a loss to Katy Paetow, Huntsville mustered just three points in the first half of Friday's home game against Montgomery Lake Creek. But with a quick touchdown strike on the opening drive of the third quarter, the Hornets' outlook suddenly got much brighter.
Making his first career start at the varsity level, Huntsville sophomore quarterback AJ Wilson found senior receiver Tyrique Carter for a 33-yard touchdown pass to put the Hornets up 10-0. Moments later, the two connected again — this time for a 68-yard score off a wheel route that set a 27-0 rout into motion.
AJ Wilson connects with Tyrique Carter from 33 yards out to put Huntsville up 10-0 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/JIX6yMAiqf— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
AJ Wilson hits Tyrique Carter for a 68 yd TD pass, Huntsville leads Lake Creek 17-0 in the third #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/HHvCkYuB4G— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
"At halftime, Coach Southern came in and told us, 'We need somebody to make a big play ... anyone of us has the capability to do it,'" Carter said. "I just had that in my mind — 'Make a big play, make a big play.'"
Wilson admitted to being nervous after learning he was going to be the starter. However, he settled in as the game went on — appearing calm and collected throughout most of the second half.
"I knew I could handle it," he said. "I just had to stay confident and stay humble."
Wilson passed 223 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with 46 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Carter finished with 155 receiving yards in addition to his two touchdowns, while senior receiver Nate Hambright added 45 yards from scrimmage on five touches.
The Hornets' 24 points in the final two quarters were their most in a second half this season.
"We had some opportunities in the first half and didn't take advantage of them," Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. "I thought we played well enough in the second half. This is how we should play. It still wasn't clean enough. 27-0 ... I'll take that, but we still have some work to do."
Friday marked Huntsville's second shutout of the season.
After allowing a total of 33 second-half points the past two weeks, the defense placed an emphasis throughout the week on finishing games. This mindset translated to the field.
"We had to come out and impose our will," senior linebacker Latel Sweat said. "We were laser-focused in practice all week."
Latel Sweat sacks the QB for a loss of seven pic.twitter.com/awjvLb00Yp— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
Sweat and senior defensive end Briceon Hayes led the shutout effort up front, with Hayes sacking the quarterback twice and Sweat recording two tackles for loss — including one sack.
Senior defensive backs Camron Woodberry and Javen Brown each pulled down one interception for the Hornets. For Brown, it was the first of his career, and helped put the game away in the fourth quarter.
"I saw that it was overthrown," Brown said. "I was like, 'Break on it and try to make a big play."
Huntsville will head on the road to Bryan Rudder on Thursday for its regular season finale.
The Hornets — who are in a tie with Lamar Consolidated for third place in District 10-5A Division II — are a game ahead of Rudder in the standings and can secure a playoff spot with a victory.
