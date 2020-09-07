With their season opener less than three weeks away, the Huntsville Hornets finally strapped up their helmets Monday morning.
Not much else was new for the Hornets, who like other 5A and 6A teams throughout Texas, have been able to conduct skills training and strength and conditioning since mid-summer. Nonetheless, Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern was impressed with what he saw during his team’s first official practice of 2020.
“It went pretty smooth considering you’re starting your first day on Labor Day,” Southern said. “They were dragging a little bit early, but we've had almost six weeks of strength and conditioning and skills (training), so it was more of a review than something new. I thought our team periods were good, and overall I was pleased.”
While the start of the season for larger schools — Classes 1A-4A began practice in early August, and are already two weeks into their seasons — has been pushed back, Southern acknowledges that Monday didn’t feel like a true first day of practice.
“We got a lot of individual and teaching-stuff done over the last month,” he said. “Then obviously during the first few days of school, we've had some time during our athletic period, and a little time after school. It almost feels like it wasn't really the first day of practice, it was just the first day with a helmet on.”
With 33 seniors gone from last year’s team that reached the third round of the Class 5A, Division II playoffs, players like Ethan Minor, Trevion Garrett and A.J. Wilson have stepped up, as they prepare to take on larger roles.
“Ethan Minor has had a good summer,” Southern said. “Right now he will start for us at cornerback, and we're also working him at receiver. He's a guy that's never played varsity, but I thought he's had one of the most consistent times up to this point. And of course our receiver group has been good as a group.
“You expect guys like (Quaterian Riles) and Cody McLerran to be ready, but Ethan has had a good one, and Tre Garrett — one of our O-linemen — has had a good one to this point. A.J. is also throwing the ball really, really well, but I expected that.”
The Hornets will go one more day in shorts and t-shirts, before adding shoulder pads on Wednesday. Their first full-pad practice is set for Friday, followed by a scrimmage on Saturday at 9 a.m.
As Huntsville inches closer to its Sept. 25 season opener against Nederland, Southern will look for his offensive line and defensive back groups — positions that feature an abundance of promise, but minimal experience — to continue to grow.
“The big thing is getting five O-linemen, because there is very limited varsity experience,” the coach said. “Jose Cruz is the only guy we're going to have out there that has played significant varsity snaps, so finding the right combination of those five is going to be critical. The second thing is going to be the four guys in the secondary, because three of those guys are going to have very limited — if any — varsity experience.
“If your O-line isn't consistent you will struggle offensively, and if those four guys in the secondary aren't in the secondary, you give up big plays. But the good thing about the O-line is we have eight or nine guys right now that could do it, it's just a matter of which five we feel the best. Then secondary-wise, we rolled seven or eight guys, and we're going to work a lot of guys on both sides, so we have another backup or guy that could go in during a critical situation. I don't want to say it's a concern, because there are great players there. It's just a matter of them getting better together.”
