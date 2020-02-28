After notching a double-digit victory in Tuesday’s playoff opener, the Huntsville Hornets have turned their focus to an elusive area championship.
Huntsville secured its sixth consecutive bi-district title earlier this week with an 88-74 win over Waller. Tonight, they’ll look to claim their first area championship in a decade.
The Hornets are set to face Georgetown Friday at A&M Consolidated, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
Huntsville received a significant boost from juniors Jadarian White and Taylor Harrell during Tuesday’s postseason opener, with the duo combining to score 48 points against Waller. However, Hornets head coach Jay Oliphant would like to see a more well-rounded performance from the team when they take the court next.
“We were resilient and got the win, but to me we just didn't play well,” Oliphant said following Tuesday’s victory. “Some guys played well for us, but overall we didn't have some guys pick it up — and they're going to need to play well for me come Friday.”
NEW WAVERLY TO FACE DISTRICT 22 CHAMP EAST CHAMBERS
The New Waverly Bulldogs will need to take down a district champion tonight in order to keep their playoff run alive.
New Waverly is set to take on East Chambers, which claimed an outright District 22 title earlier this month, in an area round showdown scheduled for 7 p.m. at C.E. King High School in Houston.
The Bulldogs opened their 2020 postseason on Tuesday with a convincing win over Palacios. Joe Bryant had 15 points, while Sebastian Amaro added 13 and Cameron Austin had 11 to lead New Waverly to a 68-54 victory.
