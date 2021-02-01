The Huntsville Hornets and Nacogdoches Dragons have rescheduled last week’s boys basketball games, which were postponed after a false alarm resulted in a lockdown at Huntsville High School on Friday afternoon.
Huntsville ISD announced Monday that the games will be made up on Feb. 13 at Paul Bohan Gym. All three teams — freshman, junior varsity and varsity — will play, with the freshmen starting at 4:30 p.m. and varsity scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
The first-place Hornets (5-0, 5-0) return to action with a trip to Whitehouse on Tuesday, followed by a home game against Jacksonville on Friday.
LADY HORNETS LOOK TO LOCK UP DISTRICT TITLE
Huntsville’s girls basketball team will attempt to lock up its third consecutive league title — and first in District 16-5A — Tuesday night at Paul Bohan Gym.
The Lady Hornets (16-6, 8-0), who moved to a new district this season after going 33-1 in District 20-5A over the past two years, can clinch an outright championship with a win over Whitehouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
