The Huntsville Hornets have moved into the top-five of the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings following a blowout win over a ranked opponent last week.

Huntsville was ranked No. 4 — up from No. 10 last week — in the latest Class 5A, Division II rankings, which were unveiled on Monday. 

The jump follows a 27-7 win over A&M Consolidated, which entered the game at No. 3 in the state. The Hornets recorded 10 sacks while holding the Tigers to 24.8 points below their season average.

Ennis topped the rankings once again, with Aledo holding its spot at No. 2. Fort Bend Marshall moved up to No. 3, with A&M Consolidated falling to No. 10.

Below are the full Class 5A, Division II rankings:

  1. Ennis Lions

  2. Aledo Bearcats

  3. Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos

  4. Huntsville Hornets

  5. Frisco Raccoons

  6. Mansfield Timberview Wolves

  7. Texarkana Texas High Tigers

  8. Wichita Falls Rider Raiders

  9. Lubbock-Cooper Pirates

  10. A&M Consolidated Tigers

Next up for Huntsville is a road game on Friday against Lamar Consolidated. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.

