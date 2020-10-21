The Huntsville Hornets have jumped to No. 6 in the Houston area Class 5A media poll following their third straight win over a 6A opponent.
Huntsville, which moved up one spot from last week, defeated C.E. King — the area’s No. 17 Class 6A team at the time — 17-12 on a last-minute goal-line stand. The Hornets open District 10-5A, Division II action on Friday night at Bryan Rudder, which is also undefeated.
Richmond Foster topped the poll, followed by Fort Bend Marshall. Both teams received five first-place votes. Manvel fell two spots to No. 3 after a lopsided loss to North Shore, with Katy Paetow and Hightower rounding out the top-five.
Below are the Houston area media rankings in their entirety:
Class 6A Rec. Pts. Last week
1. North Shore (10) 4-0 200 1
2. Katy 3-0 190 2
3. Cy-Fair 4-0 172 4
4. Bridgeland 4-0 166 5
5. Katy Taylor 4-0 126 8
6. Tompkins 3-0 124 9
7. Westfield 2-1 120 3
8. Atascocita 0-1 112 6
9. Dawson 4-0 111 14
10. Dickinson 1-0 109 7
11. Klein Collins* 1-1 105 11
12. Shadow Creek 0-2 105 10
13. Tomball Memorial 4-0 102 13
14. Spring 3-0 101 NR
15. Cy Ranch 2-1 58 15
16. Pearland 3-1 56 12
17. Dobie 4-0 48 18
18. Klein Cain 2-1 29 20
19. Grand Oaks 4-0 18 NR
20. CE King 3-1 14 17
Also receiving votes: Clear Springs 13, The Woodlands 9, Klein 4, Humble 3, Mayde Creek 3, Ridge Point 2
*—tiebreaker vs. Shadow Creek
Class 5A Rec. Pts. Last week
1. Foster (5) 2-0 94 2
2. FB Marshall (5) 3-0 88 3
3. Manvel 2-1 79 1
4. Paetow 3-0 57 4
5. Hightower 1-1 49 8
6. Huntsville 3-0 46 7
7. Magnolia 3-1 42 6
8. Angleton 3-0 41 5
9. Magnolia West 3-1 25 9
10. Fulshear 4-0 12 10
Also receiving votes: La Porte 9, New Caney 4, Lake Creek 3, Barbers Hill 1
Small school (4A/3A) Rec. Pts. Last week
1. East Bernard (3) 6-1 31 2
2. El Campo (2) 5-1 28 3
3. Huffman Hargrave (2) 6-0 24 4
4. Bellville 5-1 12 1
5. Needville 4-3 5 5
Also receiving votes: Columbus 3, Sealy 2
Private school Rec. Pts. Last week
1. Kinkaid (4) 4-0 27 1
2. St. Thomas (2) 3-2 22 2
3. Second Baptist 2-1 16 5
4. Episcopal 1-3 13 3
5. St. Pius X 3-1 6 4
Also receiving votes: The John Cooper School 4, Fort Bend Christian 2
