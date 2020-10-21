DSC_6155.JPG

The Huntsville Hornets have jumped to No. 6 in the Houston area Class 5A media poll following their third straight win over a 6A opponent.

Huntsville, which moved up one spot from last week, defeated C.E. King — the area’s No. 17 Class 6A team at the time — 17-12 on a last-minute goal-line stand. The Hornets open District 10-5A, Division II action on Friday night at Bryan Rudder, which is also undefeated.

Richmond Foster topped the poll, followed by Fort Bend Marshall. Both teams received five first-place votes. Manvel fell two spots to No. 3 after a lopsided loss to North Shore, with Katy Paetow and Hightower rounding out the top-five.

Below are the Houston area media rankings in their entirety:

Class 6A                            Rec.       Pts.        Last week

1. North Shore (10)         4-0         200        1

2. Katy                               3-0         190        2

3. Cy-Fair                          4-0         172        4

4. Bridgeland                   4-0         166        5

5. Katy Taylor                   4-0         126        8

6. Tompkins                     3-0         124        9

7. Westfield                      2-1         120        3

8. Atascocita                    0-1         112        6

9. Dawson                        4-0         111        14

10. Dickinson                   1-0         109        7

11. Klein Collins*             1-1         105        11

12. Shadow Creek           0-2         105        10

13. Tomball Memorial   4-0         102        13

14. Spring                         3-0         101        NR

15. Cy Ranch                    2-1         58          15

16. Pearland                    3-1         56          12

17. Dobie                          4-0         48          18

18. Klein Cain                   2-1         29          20

19. Grand Oaks                4-0         18          NR

20. CE King                        3-1         14          17

Also receiving votes: Clear Springs 13, The Woodlands 9, Klein 4, Humble 3, Mayde Creek 3, Ridge Point 2

*—tiebreaker vs. Shadow Creek

 

Class 5A                            Rec.       Pts.        Last week

1. Foster (5)                      2-0         94          2

2. FB Marshall (5)            3-0         88          3

3. Manvel                         2-1         79          1

4. Paetow                         3-0         57          4

5. Hightower                    1-1         49          8

6. Huntsville                     3-0         46          7

7. Magnolia                      3-1         42          6

8. Angleton                      3-0         41          5

9. Magnolia West            3-1         25          9

10. Fulshear                     4-0         12          10

Also receiving votes: La Porte 9, New Caney 4, Lake Creek 3, Barbers Hill 1

 

Small school (4A/3A)     Rec.       Pts.        Last week

1. East Bernard (3)          6-1         31          2

2. El Campo (2)                5-1         28          3

3. Huffman Hargrave (2)              6-0         24          4

4. Bellville                         5-1         12          1

5. Needville                      4-3         5            5

Also receiving votes: Columbus 3, Sealy 2

 

Private school                 Rec.       Pts.        Last week

1. Kinkaid (4)                    4-0         27          1

2. St. Thomas (2)             3-2         22          2

3. Second Baptist            2-1         16          5

4. Episcopal                      1-3         13          3

5. St. Pius X                       3-1         6            4

Also receiving votes: The John Cooper School 4, Fort Bend Christian 2

