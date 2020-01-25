WILLIS — A relentless defensive effort lifted the Huntsville Lady Hornets to a double-digit win over rival Willis on Friday night.
Huntsville rode a 15-3 second-period run to a 42-31 road victory, improving to 12-1 in District 20-5A.
The Hornets were led on offense by junior forward Kenysha Johnson’s 14 points, while junior point guard Tya Rogers turned up the pressure on defense with eight of the team’s 12 steals.
“We have some key players out there,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said. “They really play some good defense for us. Kieyarra Franklin, Tya Rogers and Aliyah Craft ... those girls they just give us the momentum we need every night. We just kinda play off their energy and are able to capitalize with quite a few steals.”
“This is a big rival and as a team we played well tonight,” added Johnson. “Just moving on I think the high scoring games we have will take us far in the playoffs.”
The suffocating defense of the Hornets allowed only 10 first-half points, while the offense mustered up 32 to take a commanding lead into halftime.
“We are a really young team,” Bennett said. “We have two seniors who really play a huge part for us on the floor, but we have to get our young players ready for the future — the playoffs. Many of them have never played in that type of atmosphere. So, a rivalry game is good to help get those jitters out and be prepared for the playoffs.”
The Lady Hornets, who won an undefeated league title last year, suffered their only loss of district play at New Caney on Jan. 17th. They responded to the setback with a 39-17 win over Porter in their next game.
“Every day I encourage the girls to give me some positives and I try to shoot some right back to the,” Bennett added. “We didn’t start the game (against New Caney) well. There are very few competitors that go up by nine against us. I told the girls at halftime that we have to capitalize on the things we do well, and we were able to Tuesday night against Porter.”
Defense has been the key for Huntsville all season.
“Protect the goal and give it and go,” said Rodgers. “Make sure we are patient, be really patient. Once you get the steal you just need to slow down and get the team together.”
With the regular-season beginning to wind down, first-place Huntsville holds a one-game lead over New Caney. The Lady Hornets will look to remain in the driver’s seat on Tuesday as they take on Montgomery in a home game set to begin at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.