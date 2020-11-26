With just two weeks left in the regular season, the Huntsville Hornets find themselves in a familiar spot.
Huntsville, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, Division II, locked up its fourth consecutive playoff berth last week with a 49-14 win over Lake Creek. Now, the Hornets (7-0, 4-0) will head on the road to Montgomery (6-2, 4-0) with a chance to secure their third district championship in four years.
Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“The big thing for us is we secured a playoff spot last week,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “That’s always going to be our No. 1 goal, because you can’t win a state championship if you don’t make the playoffs. Winning district is good, but it also gets you the No. 1 seed — which is big because it gets you a home game.”
Friday’s matchup will feature not only a battle between first-place teams, but also a clash of District 10-5A, DII’s top offense and defense. The Hornets currently lead the district with just 38 points allowed in four league games, while the Bears boast the highest scoring offense at 42.75 points per game.
Huntsville’s offense has picked up firepower in recent weeks as well, racking up 49 points in its last two games, with a season-high 506 yards against Lake Creek. A balanced attack — the Hornets surpassed 1,000 rushing and passing on the season last week — has helped drive this success, with junior quarterback A.J. Wilson and junior running back Jaylon McClain each compiling three touchdowns in their most recent outing.
“We don’t have to rely on A.J. to throw the ball 40 times in a game,” Southern added. “If we did, hopefully we’re prepared well enough to do that. But we’re also in a position where we don’t have to run 40 times a game. Being balanced is something we talk a little bit about but we don’t stress about it, because we feel like we can line up in two tights and run the ball when we need to. Now, how well is going to depend on how our O-line and backs play.”
STATEWIDE RECOGNITION
The Huntsville Hornets have turned heads throughout the Texas high school football scene with a 7-0 start to the season, and not just in the rankings.
A pair of Huntsville seniors have also received individual recognition at the statewide level.
Defensive lineman Edward Bobino was recently named one of 25 semifinalists — and only two full-time defensive players — in the running for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year Award, which recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas. Meanwhile, receiver Jordan Woodberry was named a Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week candidate on Monday after hauling in 13 catches for 260 yards and a pair of scores in the Hornets’ win over Lake Creek.
“The good thing is those two things aren’t nominated by me, which means that people outside of us are acknowledging the fact that we have some really good football players, and also acknowledging our success rate,” Southern said. “It’s really good for Ed being up for the whole player of the year, because being a defensive guy it’s hard. It’s like the Heisman Trophy, usually it goes to the best quarterback on the best team. And then Jordan is up for the player of the week … so it’s good that we’re being recognized outside the circle of Walker County. People are starting to understand that this program is in really good shape, and we have some really good football players.”
