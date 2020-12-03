After taking care of business for their first eight games, only one team remains between the Huntsville Hornets and an undefeated regular season.
Huntsville (8-0, 5-0) is set to face the Lamar Fulshear Chargers (5-4, 1-4) on Friday night in a home game that will be played at Madisonville High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Hornets will be looking to build momentum heading into the postseason after receiving a scare in last week’s de facto District 10-5A, Division II title game. They held on to beat Montgomery 23-15, but needed a pair of stops inside their 25-yard line in the final minute to secure the victory.
NIGHT AND DAY DIFFERENCE
2020 has been a tale of two seasons for the Chargers — a meteoric start, and a forgettable district slate.
Fulshear opened its first season at the 5A-DII level with four consecutive victories by an average of 34.5 points. It’s been downhill since league play began, however, with the Chargers losing four straight before eking out a one-point victory over winless Lamar Consolidated last week.
Senior quarterback Jackson Edge — who has passed for 1,798 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding 324 yards and three scores on the ground — leads a pass-happy Fulshear attack, and will be looking to build off a four-touchdown performance last week.
CLOSING IN ON 1,000
After a relatively quiet start to his first varsity season, Jaylon McClain has evolved into a focal point of the Huntsville offense.
The junior running back enters the final week of the regular season on the cusp of the 1,000-yard mark, needing just 143 yards to reach the milestone. McClain is District 10-5A, DII’s leading rusher with 694 yards and nine touchdowns in five league games, surpassing the century mark in each outing.
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Hornets secured a No. 1 seed for the playoffs last week, but they’ll still have to wait until Friday night to learn their first-round opponent.
Huntsville will face the winner of Marshall (5-4, 3-3) and Nacogdoches (4-4, 3-3), which are scheduled to meet in this week’s regular-season finale. Marshall went 2-2 in the month of November, while Nacogdoches went 3-1 to climb back into the playoff picture.
The Hornets are familiar with both teams, beating Marshall in each of the past two postseasons and blowing out Nacogdoches in their 2018 playoff opener.
Due to renovations at Bowers Stadium, the bi-district round game will be played at Madisonville High School on Dec. 12.
