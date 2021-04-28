Months removed from a historic 2020 campaign that was headlined by the program’s first undefeated regular season this century, the Huntsville Hornets are back at work.
Huntsville, like many high school football teams throughout Texas, kicked off spring practice last week.
This year’s group of upperclassmen is slightly smaller in numbers than previous seasons. However, heading into their eight season under head coach Rodney Southern, the Hornets are all-in on continuing a winning tradition that includes a 32-7 record and seven playoff wins in the past three years.
“The deal this year is these two classes — our seniors and juniors to be — are smaller classes for us athletically, so our numbers are a little down. But as far as the buy-in of the kids that are here ... I think we're beyond that point now,” Southern said. “Going into year eight, they understand the expectation level and what the future should be. They get it. It's that process that once you get it to a certain point, it will remain there.”
“The energy has been great,” added linebacker Calvin Simmons, who was the District 10-5A, Division II Defensive Newcomer of the Year last fall as a junior. “People are learning new positions and new roles, but we're getting it down and working hard.”
Simmons is just one of several returners that earned all-district honors for the 2020 season.
Running back Jaylon McClain and kicker Christian Avelar are back after being named first-team all-district last fall, as are defensive back Waylin Zapoli and offensive linemen Trey Garrett and Chris Smith, who earned second-team recognition in their first full season on varsity.
“It's big to have those guys back,” said quarterback AJ Wilson, who was an all-district honorable mention after racking up 2,218 total yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior. “We have the experience, and now we have to carry the load.”
“It's a big boost knowing that we already have a bunch of varsity experience coming back,” added Garrett.
The presence of McClain, who rushed for 1,122 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first varsity season, and an offensive line that returns all but one starter gives Wilson with ample optimism heading into his final high school season. The Hornets lose star wide-out Jordan Woodberry to graduation, but return four receiving threats — Justin Butcher, Kameron Cole, Carnellius Lawrence and Matt Long — that combined to average 130 all-purpose yards per game last year.
“The good thing is we're practicing right now with 22 offensive linemen,” Southern said. “We have three that do some stuff with us in the morning, but they're in baseball after school. But just the idea of having 20 offensive linemen period is a huge plus, because if you just divided them 10 and 10, that's your JV and varsity.
“So that area is good, and then obviously it makes you a little more comfortable when you have experienced skill guys returning offensively — especially when one of them is your quarterback.”
Southern notes that Wilson has made strides behind center this offseason, with a focus being placed on reading defenses and improving as a pocket passer. The senior-to-be has also bulked up since the end of last season, something that will only boost his value in the eyes of college recruiters.
“The thing that we've really concentrated on with him early is being able to stand in the pocket and throw the football. That's something that every quarterback can get better at,” Southern said. “We know he's a great athlete and we know he can run ... but if we're different defensively and don't get as many stops, then those drives become even more important.
“Throwing the football and reading a side of the field, the first four practices he's gotten better. He's a little heavier, and he needs to gain some more weight to play at the next level. And as always, you want your quarterbacks to continue to grow from a maturity standpoint, but AJ has never had much of a problem with that.”
The defensive side of the ball has had slightly more turnover, particularly on the
D-line, where the Hornets lose District MVP and Mr. Texas Football finalist Ed Bobino, Defensive Player of the Year Quaterian Riles and first-team all-district pick Brian Bobino.
Losing elite defensive talent is nothing new for the Hornets, however, who intend to move on without missing much of a beat — as they have each of the past two years. The return of Seth Carroll, who started at defensive end for much of the 2020 season, provides much-needed experience for a young D-line. The Hornets are also expected to lean on Devin Allen in what will be his first full varsity season.
“If you have a guy at each spot, you feel pretty good, but when you lose what we lost it's that same story,” Southern said. “How do you replace T'Vondre Sweat? How do you replace Briceon Hayes? How do you replace Ed Bobino? You don't replace them, you just have to put people in those positions and hope they mature physically.”
The Hornets have plenty of reason to feel positive about where they stand at the moment, aside from their 2020 success and key returning pieces.
After all, this time last year they didn’t even know if they’d get the chance to play a football season.
“Looking at spring this year compared to this time last year, we were sitting at home not knowing if we were going to have any type of season,” the coach added.
