It wasn’t always pretty, but the Huntsville Lady Hornets still kicked off 2020 on a positive note.
Huntsville defeated Caney Creek 35-12 Friday night at Paul Bohan Gym, improving to 7-0 against District 20-5A competition.
The Lady Hornets started sluggish, and only led by eight points at halftime. However, they were able to turn the tide with a dominant third quarter.
“The entire year we've been a big third quarter team,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said. “That's been a plus for us, especially tonight. We used a couple different looks on the front end of the press and got quite a few steals down the stretch. We were able to capitalize on those and pull ahead.”
While defense was never a concern for the Lady Hornets, offense was a different story. They posted their lowest scoring total since league play began, with the absence of forwards Kieyarra Franklin and Randaiza Bryant making a notable impact.
“They're two of our really big defenders and finishers inside, so that was tough for us,” Bennett added. “We got the rebounds but struggled to finish around the basket.”
Huntsville stands alone atop the district with nine regular-season games remaining.
One of the key reasons why is the Lady Hornets’ tenacity on defense and the boards, something that was put on full display Friday.
And with a young roster, the future is just as bright as the present.
“Our main strength is that we're athletic,” the coach said. “We're really athletic, faster than we were last year. And we're able to rebound better than we were able to last year. The girls being young is going to help us in the future, so whatever we instill in them now we're going to be able to capitalize on as we move ahead — not just this year, but next year and the next year.”
Huntsville returns to the court Tuesday at Montgomery Lake Creek. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.