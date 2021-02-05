KeNysha Johnson tallied 17 points and Alyiah Craft had 15 to carry Huntsville to a 57-25 win over Jacksonville in their regular season finale Friday night.
The Lady Hornets will open the UIL Class 5A Playoffs on Feb. 12 against Texas High, with the game being played in Timpson.
Huntsville (18-7, 10-0) opened Friday night's contest on a 15-7 run, followed with a 17-5 spread in the second quarter to carry a 20-point lead into the break. They would outscore Jacksonville 25-13 the rest of the way, as they secured the undefeated district championship.
Alyssa Fielder added 11 points, while Mahalia Twine had seven.
