Of all the ways to start off district play, Huntsville’s Lady Hornets softball made it the best on a night they chose to honor its senior class.
Following a nine run first inning, the Lady Hornets kept the pace, ending the game with an 18-0 run-rule win over Tyler.
“The kids did great and it was a team effort,” Lady Hornets head coach Morgan Bryan said. “I think all of them hit the ball really well, and they played as a team. I can’t ask for more.”
The first inning saw the Lady Hornets bat the lineup, most of which recorded a run. They added nine more runs in the second inning.
“It’s great to get to see my kids the ball that well,” Bryan said. “They have been seeing the ball well all year long. To see them come into district play and put on that type of hitting display. It speaks well for us going into this new district.”
Pitching for the Lady Hornets was dominant as well, with senior Kylee Lehman throwing a pair of innings with five strikeouts. Jensen Vienne struck out all three batters that she faced in relief.
“I have a really strong pitching staff,” Bryan said. “If all else fails and we were able to get into trouble I have kids that are willing to step up. It’s nice to have options where if one is not on, she knows that the next person is right there to back them up.”
Next up for the Lady Hornets is a Tuesday trip to Lufkin High School, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“We are taking it one game at a time. The next step is Lufkin and we are going to prepare for Lufkin. We’re gonna bring the best game that we can,” Bryan added.
