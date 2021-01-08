LUFKIN — Alyssa Fielder posted 10 points in the final quarter as the Huntsville Lady Hornets topped Lufkin 45-33 Friday night.
Fielder finished the night with 16 points.
Alyiah Craft, Tya Rodgers and Mahalia Twine each added eight points for the Lady Hornets (10-7, 2-0), which earned its fifth straight victory. KeNysha Johnson added five points.
Huntsville controlled the pace for the majority of the game, outsourcing Lufkin 11-4 in the opening frame. They would maintain a five point lead at the half, followed by outsourcing the Lady Panthers 28-21 over the third and fourth periods.
Huntsville will return to action Jan. 12 with a home conference game against Nacogdoches.
