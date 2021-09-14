Cloudy with a few showers. High around 75F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 2:28 pm
Huntsville, Texas
DJ Shafer | Game Day PhotosHuntsville junior defensive specialist Braylee Smith dives for a dig during Tuesday's match against New Caney.
HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville and Willis have canceled their varsity and junior varsity volleyball matchups scheduled for Tuesday night.
The varsity will now play Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Willis.
