Huntsville volleyball falls to New Caney in four-set battle

DJ Shafer | Game Day PhotosHuntsville junior defensive specialist Braylee Smith dives for a dig during Tuesday's match against New Caney. 

 DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville and Willis have canceled their varsity and junior varsity volleyball matchups scheduled for Tuesday night.

The varsity will now play Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Willis.

Tags

Trending Video