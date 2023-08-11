HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville ISD announced that the opening of the brand new Huntsville ISD football stadium will be delayed past the opening game of the season.
The district cited widely publicized supply chain issues in the construction industry and {span}a complex site requiring extensive civil engineering and site work{/span} for the delay.
Huntsville ISD now expects the completion of the project somewhere between Sept. 15-30, which leaves them four games to play in the new stadium.
As far as the Hornets playing football, they will still be playing at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium for the time being. Season tickets that were purchased for the new stadium will still be granted at the gates. With a different layout, chair back seats will be first come first serve for season ticket holders.
Huntsville is scheduled to face A&M Consolidated on Aug. 25 at home. Other games that fall into the category are the Sept. 8 game against Belton. Huntsville is scheduled to play Clear Springs on Sept. 15, which is the current earliest date the stadium would be ready.
The new stadium will now likely open just in time for district play and homecoming as Huntsville’s homecoming is on Oct. 6 against Bryan Rudder.
“While we deeply regret the delay, the district and our contractors know it is much more important to deliver a top-quality stadium that will stand the test of time, rather than rushing to completion. Fortunately, our long-standing partnership with Sam Houston State University will allow the Hornets to compete at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in the interim,” the district said in a statement.
