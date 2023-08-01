HUNTSVILLE — The most important date of Aug. 1 has arrived and for Huntsville ISD stadium, it means there is 24 days until a game is supposed to be played there.
The Hornets are scheduled to open their season Friday, Aug. 25, against A&M Consolidated and the goal is the play in the new stadium, but things are going to be cut close to then.
“Everything is moving and the weather has been cooperative,” Huntsville athletic director and head football coach Rodney Southern said. “We aren’t there yet but if we get to a point of if we have to make a decision we will make one. Things are moving and moving really fast, but we know there is a point where we will run out of days.”
Running out of days is something that has become a real factor with the deadline being Aug. 25. But the progress being made is still a major win for the Hornets.
From the time of the ground breaking on Oct. 5, 2022, the stadium has been full speed ahead and now they reap the benefits.
Nearly the entire home side of the stands has been completed and awaits the Hornet green chair backs that are currently waiting to be unboxed. However, there awaits other problems as the visitor stands still need railings and ramps to get into the stands.
“We hope everything stays on track and as of now, we still feel good about it,” Southern said. “Who knows what happens over the next 25 days. The good thing is it looks a little different everyday. Hopefully we know something in a few days.”
Huntsville still has a lot of work to do but most of it is small things that will have to be inside, which leads things to the nearing completion and sealing off all the buildings from the outside and allowing for in door work.
According to Southern, they nearly sealed all of the buildings. That allows the workers to continue to work even if weather hits, as the insides still need work.
“By the time we get to this point drying in is critical,” Southern said. “It’s kind of like building a house, once you get dried in it doesn’t matter what the conditions are. We know at some point there is going to be some rain in the afternoons. They are really close to being dried in on everything and working in the weather.”
While the new field house will come with some upgraded things, old things will still be brought into the new facility. The current football field house will still be around and become a secondary weight room and additional locker rooms for the other sports Huntsville sponsors.
But moving things out will be one of the biggest hurdles as students returns to class on Aug. 15 and a lot of coaches are put back into the classroom and only have the athletic period for athletics.
“The time frame of trying to move and out of the existing buildings might be coordinated within 24-48 hour notice. If we have to move things just to be functioning until we get an open week, after school we can do things. Just as long as we can keep practicing.”
Huntsville football will open its varsity football camp on Monday, Aug. 7 and will continue to use its brand new 120-yard turf practice field. The Hornets are currently still scheduled to play at the new Huntsville ISD stadium on Aug. 25 against A&M Consolidated.
