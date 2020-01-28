The Huntsville Lady Hornets inched one step closer to a second straight District 20-5A title Tuesday night at Paul Bohan Gym.
Huntsville fell behind early to Conroe Grand Oaks, trailing by as much as nine points in the first half. However, a furious rally to close the second quarter put the Lady Hornets ahead for good in a 51-43 victory.
With second-place New Caney falling to Montgomery Lake Creek on Tuesday, Huntsville (18-6, 13-1) now holds a two-game lead atop the district heading into the final four games of the regular season.
“This puts us in a nice position,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said. “Friday we get a really good Montgomery team that is well-coached, and then next week the competition will pick up even more. It just puts us in a great position to win the district championship again.”
Huntsville trailed 15-6 midway through the second quarter, but closed the gap down to one score with a 7-0 start to the quarter. Grand Oaks briefly stretched its lead, but the Lady Hornets rattled off a 13-4 run over the final two minutes of the quarter to take a 29-23 lead into halftime. Huntsville proceeded to stretch its advantage throughout the second half, leading by as much as 14.
Bennett attributes much of her team’s turnaround to better ball protection.
“Just taking care of the basketball,” she said. “Because we're a really young team, sometimes we get raggedy with the ball — we throw it away and let the other team capitalize on our mistakes. We have to take care of the basketball.”
Donterria Brown led the Lady Hornets with 17 points, while Kieyarra Franklin and Marquera Jones added 11 and 12, respectively.
"Early on (in non-district play), we weren't able to win those games," Bennett added. "We were always down by one or two or four points. But throughout the season we've learned how to come from behind and win those basketball games. I'm proud of them."
Huntsville returns to action Friday with a home game against Montgomery. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
