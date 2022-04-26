HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville high school wrestling program was able to learn from one of the best college coaches in the nation on Saturday.
The Hornets brought in Life University wrestling head coach Omi Acosta to show the 17 wrestlers from across Texas some new things.
“It means a lot because the kids are giving up one of their Saturdays during the off-season to come out here and get better,” Huntsville wrestling coach Tim Cook said. “We have one of the best college coaches in the nation here. As a coach you always want your kids to keep striving to get better and this proves that these kids that are out here to get better, that makes me happy and it helps the sport to grow.”
Saturday completed the fourth year of this camp and each year it has continued to grow more and more.
Acosta is the current head coach at Life University where he has numerous accolades. He was most recently named the 2021 NAIA Coach of the Year as well as USA Wrestling Magazine’s 2021 Coach of the Year across all collegiate divisions.
His teams also have found success. This past season, the Eagles also placed second in the NAIA championships.
Bringing him in is something that really helps build these kids’ confidence and helps get them an additional look from a college coach.
“I think this is great and I’m glad coach Cook gave me the option to come here four years ago,” Acosta said. “Since then we have been getting better and having more and more of a turnout. It’s always getting bigger and it’s always about giving back to these kids. I come from an area that is similar to Huntsville so I feel like I can connect and relate to these kids. I want to show them that wrestling is a tool we can use, not just in competition but to save lives and get a college degree and move on.”
While the additional looks are what some of these athletes need to make their final push in recurting, they learned more than just that. Running through additional drills and learning from another person is something that Cook enjoys seeing.
“I think it builds their confidence, coach O[mi] is really good with working with them personally and he will pat them on the back and encourage them. It helps the kids grow and people outside of Huntsville are looking at them grow as an athlete,” Cook said.
