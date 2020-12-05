The Huntsville Hornets will meet the Nacogdoches Dragons to open the Class 5A, DII playoffs.
The game will take place on Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium in Madisonville.
The No. 4 Hornets head into the game with a perfect 9-0 regular season, while the Dragons are the fourth-seed out of District 9 with a 5-4 record.
Huntsville and Nacogdoches last clashed in the bi-district round of the 2018 UIL State Playoffs, with the Hornets claiming a 57-7 victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.