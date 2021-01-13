After waiting two months longer than usual to open their season, the Huntsville Hornets did so in winning fashion on Wednesday night at Nacogdoches.
The Hornets led by only two points after eight minutes, but pulled ahead for good with a 24-point second quarter that gave them an 11-point halftime advantage. Nacogdoches whittled away at Huntsville’s lead down the stretch, but the Hornets ultimately held on for a 67-59 victory.
With several key pieces involved in a deep football playoff run until the final week of 2020, the Hornets pushed back the start of their current campaign, with their first District 16-5A test also serving as their season opener. Two of these players delivered in a big way for Huntsville, with senior guards Jadarian White and Tie Matthews combining to score 42 points.
White poured in a game-high 25 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, while Matthews finished with 17 points. Junior forward AJ Wilson also scored in double figures, adding 10 points for the Hornets.
Next up for Huntsville is Friday night’s home opener against Whitehouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Paul Bohan Gym.
