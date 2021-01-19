The Huntsville Lady Hornets were able to stay perfect in league play on Tuesday night, holding off Jacksonville in a game with major District 16-5A implications.
Huntsville broke open a scoreless tie with a 12-0 run heading into halftime, and held on to improve to 5-0 in district play with a 50-35 home win. The Lady Hornets now lead the second-place Maidens by two games with five remaining in the regular season.
“I thought tonight was a tough one,” Lady Hornets head coach LaToya Bennett said. “I think our box-and-1 shut down their best player which caused them a lot of problems. On our end, I think the turnovers really caused us some problems.”
The Lady Hornets were led offensively by Alyssa Fielder, who scored a game-high 16 points, and Tya Rodgers with 13.
“Against Whitehouse (last week), we didn’t close out the second quarter well,” Bennett said. “We allowed them to go on a run and we had to find our way back into things in the third quarter. Right now, I am working with the girls to play four quarters, and not letting up and using our defense to turn into offense.”
Defense played an equal role in the victory, with Huntsville constantly turning turnovers into points on the other end.
“Defense has always been one of our strong suits,” Bennett said. “Adjustments are key for us. Having the right people in the right spots always makes a difference.”
The Lady Hornets will travel to Tyler on Friday for their next game. Tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.
