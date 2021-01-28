Midway through league play, a clearcut leader has emerged in District 16-5A.
With a 74-61 road win over Lufkin on Tuesday, Huntsville improved to 5-0 against league opponents, maintaining its undefeated run and two-game lead in the district standings.
After falling behind 9-3 in the early stages of the game, the Hornets rallied and took control, led by 22 points from senior guard Jadarian White. Senior big man Taylor Harrell recorded yet another double-double, compiling 16 points and 12 rebounds, while AJ Wilson and Kevin Harrision also scored in double figures with 18 and 12 points, respectively.
“We started off a little slow, but we kind of settled and played pretty well,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “The guys did some good things. We were kind of shorthanded … and I thought the guys were very resilient to get out of there with a win.”
Playing without senior starting point guard Tie Matthews, who the Hornets hope to get back from an injury either late this week or next, White, Harrell and Wilson have stepped up their production. The trio is averaging 46.3 points over its past two games.
“It's very big,” Oliphant added. “It makes our job easier having guys that demand so much attention, that way other guys are freed up and able to do other things. We want to maximize that as much as possible because they'll be gone next year.”
Only a couple wins away from securing their fourth consecutive district championship, the Hornets have made no secret in recent years that their goals extend well beyond the regular season.
As a result, the team is honed in on staying ‘sharp and consistent’ in its final weeks before the playoffs.
“The main thing is just being sharp and consistent,” Oliphant said. “You need to give me at least 12-15 (points) every night, don't give me 15 here and then come back and give me five the next night. Just be consistent, continue to perfect everything we do and keep sharpening up for the playoffs.”
Next up for Huntsville is a home game against second-place Nacogdoches on Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Paul Bohan Gym.
