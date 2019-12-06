With the game hanging in the balance and an opportunity to put away perhaps their top District 20-5A competition, the Huntsville Lady Hornets didn’t flinch.
Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett called a timeout with 17 seconds remaining, just moments after a New Caney 3-pointer cut the Lady Hornets’ lead down to one. She urged her team to “stay locked in,” and Tya Rogers received the message loud and clear.
The junior guard stepped to the line and knocked down a pair of free throws. On the other end, Huntsville pressured its opponent out of a quality shot attempt to secure a 44-41 victory Friday night at Paul Bohan Gym.
“I'm really proud of our girls,” Bennett said. “We work on defense everyday, and it's just something that we have to keep doing. We ended last year at the top, so teams want us. Everybody that comes in here and every time we go away, teams want to beat us.”
New Caney entered Friday riding a six-game winning streak, during which it averaged 63.3 points per game and a 19.6-point win margin. The Lady Hornets mixed up their defensive strategy — full-court pressure early on, with halfcourt defense down the stretch — and emphatically halted the Lady Eagles’ high-octane attack.
“My numbers are down a little bit,” Bennett said regarding her decision to get away from the press. “I don't have 12 to run with. I have eight or nine that I can work with, and pressing full court sometimes they get tired.
“With us playing the type of kamikaze defense that we play, we can do it on both ends of the floor. We can bring the pressure in the half court just as well as we can in full court.”
Sophomore forward Donterria Brown led the way for Huntsville on the offensive end once again, pouring in a team-high 16 points — including eight during a pivotal third-quarter stretch. Now, Bennett’s next challenge for the underclassman is to match her offensive output on the defensive end.
“Donterria is still really young, and one of the things I tell her everyday is to work hard and get better,” the coach said. “I'm trying to get her to be as good of a defensive player as she is an offensive player. She just has to stay focused and not let the numbers get in her head.
The first half was really hard for her, but I told her, 'When you're a good player, other teams are going to scout you.'”
Huntsville returns to action with a road game at Porter on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.