Huntsville Half Marathon around the bend

Walker County’s big fall race is coming up soon. On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Seven Hills Running Club will put on the Huntsville Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon and 5K Run/Walk.
In its 40th year, this is one of the oldest half marathons in Texas, and an annual tradition in Huntsville. Several hundred runners from all over the area are expected to participate.
For the people putting this on, race day is almost anti-climactic, because so much planning goes on beforehand.
Each year’s date and prices are set in April, since people plan their races so far in advance. All summer, promotional materials are distributed and sponsors obtained. In the fall, volunteers are organized and t-shirts, medals and awards ordered. After the last runner finishes on race day, it’s quite a relief!
In this race, you can do a half marathon (13.1 miles), a quarter marathon (6.55 miles) or a 5K (3.1 miles). In all three distances, the overall winners and the top-three runners in five-year age groups will receive awards, with every finisher receiving a medal and race T-shirt. Post-race refreshments will be provided. You can register through the Seven Hills Running Club website at http://www.7hills.us.
This run highlights a trio of upcoming races in our town. This Sunday, the Bearkat Bolt 5K takes place on the Sam Houston State University campus. It is hosted by the SHSU Greek Life Office, and a football game ticket is included with the race entry.
Then, on Nov. 2, there will be the Healthy Huntsville 4-H 5K Fun Run and two-mile Pet Parade, also held at the Walker County Fairgrounds. Dogs and cats can be paraded at the normal rate, but there is an extra charge for giraffes, hippopotamuses and polar bears. Native animals, including alligators, wild boars, and herons, get in free.
(Send race results to dpgrant06@yahoo.com.)
Upcoming Races
October 13 - Bearkat Bolt 5K, SHSU Campus, Huntsville, 8 a.m.
October 19 - 41st Annual Huntsville Half & Quarter Marathon & 5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Walker County Fairgrounds.
October 26 - Run the Woodlands 5K, 8 a.m., The Woodlands, $1 entry.
November 2 - Healthy Huntsville 4-H 5K Fun Run and 2 mile Pet Parade, 9 a.m., Huntsville
Recent Race Results
October 5 - Sunrise Marathon's SLC, Salt Lake City
13.1 Miles
Steve Allen 2:08:21
September 29 - Texas 10 Sienna, Missouri City
10 Mile
Emily Garner 1:18:37 (1st in Age Group)
Steve Allen 1:29:06
Steven Bickford 1:30:48 (2nd in Age Group)
Ken Johnson 2:50:49
5 Mile
Cathy Bickford 1:06:16
September 14 - Gruene Hall 10K, New Braunfels
Ken Johnson 1:37:23
September 14 - Hills of Huntsville 5K, Huntsville
1 Mile
Aidan Moore 8:34
Finn Mundorff 9:34
Jack Nelsen 10:03
Patrick Nelsen 10:04
Miles Mitchell-Yellin 11:38
Tessie Nelsen 21:42
Chris Nelsen 21:47
5K
Dan Byrne 20:45
Steve Pecina 22:45
Ben Mitchell Yellin 22:54
Tim Davis 22:57
Steve Bickford 24:58
James Spencer 25:15
Donna Freeman 31:08
Vinessa Mundorff 31:31
Simon Mitchell-Yellin 31:45
Jeffrey Johnson 32:04
John Salmon 32:39
Jonas Lacina 32:41
David Keithley 34:16
Bridgette Collins 34:41
Laura Nelson 36:59
Tara Mengeshauser 37:04
Mary Kaplan 38:45
Monica Lopez 40:52
Shellie Geer 43:51
Andrea Nepreux 44:03
John Nepreux 44:03
Cindy Pate 47:09
Michael Brown 50:53
Trevor Brown 50:56
Noah Brown 51:12
Heidi Morse 51:44
Marsie Grant 51:47
Cynthia Luna 57:28
John Johnson 57:45
April Russell 58:38
Darren Bennett 59:07
Jessica Bennett 59:09
