The final outcome was not necessarily worth the wait, but considering the circumstances, both Huntsville and Grand Oaks boy’s soccer squads will take the result and move on.
The teams played to a 0-0 tie in a weather-delayed contest at Hornet Field on Tuesday, which concluded two and-a-half hours after the original scheduled kickoff.
The Hornets (4-2-2) came into Tuesday’s game confident, coming off of a 3-2 win over Porter last week, but despite multiple scoring opportunities, the team was unable to execute, falling to 2-1-1 in league play.
“I thought we looked good tonight, but we definitely failed to execute on the many opportunities that we had to score,” Hornet coach Robert Taylor said. “We have proven in our last three games that we are more than capable of scoring, as we scored seven goals collectively.”
Both teams came into the game sluggish after a storm rolled through the area, delaying the game over a half hour. Once the teams took the field, both struggled to find their footing, with numerous players falling to the field, adjusting to a wet ball and more succumbing to injuries. Despite being near the goal box on several occasions, the Hornets were unable to execute.
“I saw a lot of improvement tonight, but at the end of the day, the game is about scoring goals,” Taylor added. “I am confident in our team going forward and I know we will be able to put up points in our next game.”
The Hornets came into the second half of the game with a renewed sense of aggressive, but faced an aggressive offensive onslaught from the Grizzlies with solid passing and footwork. The Hornets also failed to complete two corner shots.
However, the bright spot for the team came from senior goalkeeper Christopher Macias, who fought off the aggressive offense by blocking nearly ten scoring attempts.
“I feel really great about my performance and how the defense set me up to succeed,” Macias said. “We came into the game wanting to communicate well and work together and I feel like we did that well. I think we will only get better going forward.”
The Hornets will return to the field Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Montgomery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.