After cruising through their playoff opener, the Huntsville Hornets are set to receive a sizable test this weekend.
Huntsville will look to claim its third consecutive Class 5A, DII area title — and keep its undefeated season rolling — on Friday against Barbers Hill. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Woodforest Stadium in Shenandoah.
The Hornets (10-0) shut out Nacogdoches 29-0 in last week’s bi-district matchup, after beating regular-season opponents by an average of 24.9 points per game. But with Barbers Hill (6-4) winning five of its past six games — including a 51-14 thumping of Galena Park in the first round — by more than three touchdowns, Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern has placed an added emphasis on execution this week.
“They’re very well-coached, they’re disciplined at what they do and they execute at a high level,” Southern said. “You look at the games they’ve played — Crosby beat them, but Crosby is still hanging around ... Nederland beat them, but they’re still hanging around — they’ve played some good people and played them tough.
“The only game that got out of hand was the Crosby game, and they turned the ball over. They’re probably one of the better coached teams we’ve seen, them and Montgomery.”
Despite recording a 29-point, shutout victory last week against Nacogdoches, Southern still sees room for improvement.
Defense and special teams — senior receiver Jordan Woodberry delivered his fifth return touchdown of the year to break a scoreless tie in the first quarter — excelled for the Hornets in the blowout win. But with a pair of missed touchdown connections and several drops that halted potential scoring drives, Huntsville will be seeking more consistency on the offensive end.
“Even at 29-0, we felt like we left 21 points on the field,” Southern added. “The further you go, the less likely it is that you’re going to have an opportunity to do that. We have to take care of that, and continue to play the way we’ve played in the other phases of the game.”
Senior offensive lineman Jose Cruz believes the group has gained confidence after what was the first taste of playoff football for many of his teammates.
“We definitely got the jitters out of our system,” he said.
As for the Huntsville defense, senior defensive tackle Ed Bobino says the strategy boils down to rattling their opponent in the early stages of the game.
“We just have to overwhelm them early,” he said. “They’re a big, fundamental team, but we’re physical and we play fast.”
