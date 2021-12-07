HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville girls’ basketball picked up their third straight win on Tuesday night.
The Lady Hornets used a strong fourth-quarter performance to propel themselves to a 38-32 win over Grand Oaks, but Huntsville struggled when it came to free throws.
“Free throws, we went 6-18 from the free-throw line, but a win is a win,” Huntsville head coach Latoya Bennett said. “One of the areas that we struggled in all year was being able to get to the free-throw line and put it away. I think that is a crucial area for us and we have to work on it.”
The Lady Hornets were able to use a strong 10-2 run to open the game but after some foul trouble, Huntsville’s offense began to struggle.
The first quarter finished 14-6 and the door was wide open for Grand Oaks to make their comeback.
Despite Grand Oaks not taking the lead until late in the fourth quarter they were not able to hold on to it as Huntsville was able to sink a handful of free throws in the closing minutes.
“Anytime your leading scorer has to sit on the bench for the entire quarter, it hurts,” Bennett noted. “Being able to have her in the second half is great but we had to play it safe so she didn’t foul out of the game. That has also been an area that we have had to work on. Going into the fourth quarter we want to be able to do our defensive sets but we also have to take care of our business.”
Huntsville was led by senior Alyiah Craft who finished with a double-double with a team-high 15 points and 11 boards. The Lady Hornets’ next leading scorer was A’Quarius Howard with seven points.
Howard was also big on the defensive front as she came up with a team-high four steals.
“I thought overall as a team we did ok,” Bennett added. “I thought that we could have boxed out better. My big girl JaNavia Gage normally averages 15-16 rebounds and I didn’t think she did her best job tonight, it’s something we need to work on.”
Huntsville will now turn their attention to Friday night where they will face Hardin Jefferson with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. at the Paul Bohan Gym.
