The Huntsville Lady Hornets picked up right where they left off.
Following an undefeated run through District 20-5A last season, Huntsville opened league play Tuesday night in dominant fashion. The Lady Hornets went on the road to face Tomball, last season's third-place finisher, and came home with a 62-38 victory.
Huntsville started slow and only had 10 points after one quarter, but picked it up significantly from there, scoring 16 points in the second quarter and 18 in each of the final two. Donterria Brown led the way with a game-high 28 points.
The Lady Hornets return to action Friday with a home game against New Caney. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
