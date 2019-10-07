MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Independent School District Police Department is investigating several football players for alleged inappropriate behavior two weeks ago at an off-campus location.
While school officials have released few details, school administrators hosted an informational meeting last week assuring dozens of concerned parents the allegations are being taken seriously. Due to the investigation, Friday’s varsity game against Huntsville has been cancelled.
The district released the following statement Monday morning:
“The Montgomery High School Administration working with the MISD Police Department is currently investigating an anonymous report of a serious violation of the MISD Student Code of Conduct. The incident in question occurred off campus during non-school hours. MISD takes these reports with the utmost seriousness and is working with all parties to gain accurate information. Our greatest concern is the safety and well-being of our students. As this is an open investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”
Despite MISD investigating this matter since September 27, the Montgomery ISD Varsity Football team was allowed to play against A&M Consolidated on October 5, two days after the district concluded their investigation.
According to a release from Huntsville ISD, the freshman and junior varsity games will be played as scheduled. The Hornet varsity team will be credited with a victory as a result of a forfeit.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this matter for criminal charges, and once their investigation is complete, the case will be referred to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
The Huntsville varsity team will be back in action for its homecoming game on Friday, October 18 against Lamar Consolidated with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bowers Stadium.
