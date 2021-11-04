ROSENBERG — With their season on the line, Huntsville football was able to pull out a triple-overtime thriller at Lamar Fulshear.
The Hornet’s offense struggled most of the game, but with 1:08 left on the clock and an eight-point deficit, they were able to come through as sophomore running back Jawann Giddens rushed for a 23-yard touchdown that was followed with an AJ Wilson two-point conversion.
“Well it was tough, we didn’t play our best football on either side of the ball at times,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “I probably should have kicked a field goal earlier, but the kids kept fighting. When you are not as talented or not in rhythm, it’s good to see them keep fighting and win.”
Huntsville was able to get out to an early 3-point lead over the Chargers, but then Fulshear turned on the gas and out-scored the Hornets 14-3 through the fourth quarter. The Chargers were led by quarterback Parker Williams who didn’t beat them with his arm but continued to knock them down with his legs. He rushed for 52 yards and two scores.
Fulshear was also able to rush all night on the Hornets, as the Chargers rushed for 220 yards with senior back Tyjae Williams for 86 of those yards.
But despite being down, the Hornets never gave up.
“They have character and they understand [this game,] I think AJ and a bunch of these other guys want to keep playing,” Southern noted. “We’ve done as much as we can do to this point. We just have to see what happens tomorrow.”
Offensively the Hornets struggled but there was a bight spot, and that was the running game. Senior running back Jaylon McClain rushed for 62-yards but possibly had the biggest rush of the season on gaining 20-yards on a rush to get the Hornets within two two-point conversions that sent the game to triple overtime.
Wilson had one of his best games through the air despite only finding the endzone once, but he threw for over 170 yards. He also used his feet and that was when the offense took off.
“It’s a blessing,’ McClain said. “To have the team that I have and the offense that we have, it’s amazing. We can go to war with me every day and I can go to war with them. I love them. I thank our coaching staff for holding us to the men that we are. It’s a blessing to live another life.”
With the win, the Hornets season now hangs in the hands of Bryan Rudder. With a Rudder win, the Hornets are in the postseason and will have a postseason date with Texas High. With a Lamar Consolidated win, the Hornets season is over and Lamar Fulshear will fill the fourth seed,
“Well, we are going to watch Texas high tomorrow and we will have our phones on to see what Bryan Rudder and Lamar Consolidated do tomorrow,” Southern added.
