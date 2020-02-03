With the University Interscholastic League releasing its districts for 2020-22 Reclassification and Realignment on Monday, football teams across the state were able to finalize their non-district opponents for the upcoming season.
The Huntsville Hornets were among the teams to round out their 2020 slate, with matchups looming against three 6A opponents.
Huntsville is set to open the season Week 1 against Houston Worthing. The Hornets will face Willis in Week 2, followed by Humble Kingwood Park in Week 3 and Houston C.E. King in Week 4. The game against C.E. King is expected to be played at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, with the remaining locations still to be determined.
Click here for more on Huntsville's new district.
