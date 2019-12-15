The Huntsville High School Lady Hornets golf team got their season off to a strong start, finishing fourth in the Lady Hornet Fall Invitational at Raven’s Nest Golf Club Friday and Saturday.
The tournament featured two teams from Huntsville High School, the Huntsville Green team, which finished in 4th, and the Huntsville White team.
“We have had a difficult season on the personnel side,” Huntsville High School head golf coach Daniel Leatherman said. “Many of our golfers do other activities like cheerleading, so we have not played much golf this season, which is why we hosted this tournament at the end of the year. We can have a better showing than we did, but I am pleased with our performance.”
Elina Sinz of Tompkins led the field both days, posting a 73 on Friday and a 69 on Saturday for 142 in the tournament. The Hornet green team was led by Abby Hooks, who posted a 94 on Friday and 88 on Saturday for 182 in the tournament. The Huntsville green team finished the tournament with a score of 774. The Huntsville white team was led by Joselin Zapoli, who posted 100 on Friday and 92 Saturday, finishing the tournament in 17th place.
“I would like to see us improve our short game, especially chipping and putting,” Leatherman added. “That is just rust. When we come back for the second semester and work on our game more, I believe we will be where we ought to be. Abby Hooks had a great showing this weekend and I am very proud of her. Joselin had not played an 18-hole game ever and without her, we would not have fared as well.”
The next tournament for the Lady Hornets will be Jan. 20-21 for the Galveston Island invitational.
