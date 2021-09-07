HUNTSVILLE — Competitive soccer has been around Huntsville since 1994, but this year there is a different ring to it.
The Huntsville FC Eclipse soccer program is ready to take the next step in their program, as they will expand from having one team to five squads. Despite the organization falling into a lull for a few years, Wes McMillan played a big role in bringing the organization back eight years ago, he then reached out to five other coaches to help with the expansion.
“It’s awesome to see one team become five teams,” Eclipse 16-and-under girls’ head coach David Ortiz said. “It’s a very exciting feeling for me. When I was a kid I played with this program and it was awesome. It’s a team commitment from our coaches, too. I told the other coaches, ‘the best way we will get everything together is if we work like a team’.”
The program will be home to 12-and-under boys’, 14-and-under boys’, 16-and-under girls’, 17-and-under boys’ and 19-and-under boys’ teams. The 19-and-under team will be the only team in Division I.
One of the main things to come out of the expansion is the addition of home games. This was something that FC Eclipse never had by just having one team. In their first season, they will host a total of 25-games at Kate Barr Ross Park in Huntsville.
“I mean with our first game ever being played in Huntsville it’s going to break barriers,” Ortiz said. “We are just trying to move the soccer program forward and give these girls and boys some exposure. We want to let everybody know in the surrounding areas that there is an awesome soccer organization in Huntsville.”
The Eclipse 19-and-under team finished the season on top last year, which moves them up to Division I. This puts them in a category to play against academy-like clubs from the surrounding areas.
With all the major changes happening to the program, one stands out a tad more to Ortiz. The expansion to have a full girls’ team.
“All the coaches got together and hosted try-outs,” Ortiz said. “We had a big crowd show up. We were able to make the team.”
Fans can watch the Eclipse play in their first-ever home game on Sept. 11 with the 12-and-under team taking the field at 9:30 a.m. at Kate Barr Ross Park. The Eclipse will also host an additional three games on Sunday.
