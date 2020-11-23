ENNIS — The Huntsville Lady Hornets’ winningest season in recent memory came to a close Monday night in the area round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Huntsville fell to Greenville in three sets (20-25, 20-25, 16-25) at Ennis High School, capping the program’s first playoff run since 2014.
For head coach Cody Hassell, who made his playoff debut with the Lady Hornets this season, this year’s group got the program back to where he believes it should be regularly.
“This group started in eighth grade, so they got to figure it out a little bit in junior high,” the coach said. “They learned the system, so when they came in to be freshmen, there was a large part of them that were on the JV. Then by the time they were sophomores, there was a large part of them that were on the varsity.
“Athletically, we should be making a playoff run every single year. Mentally, it took a little while to get where we believed we could do that. I told them that I loved them, and that they changed the program — changed it back to where we need to be every single year.”
As for Monday night, a Greenville team that had an answer for seemingly every Huntsville run was simply too much to overcome.
The first set was a back-and-forth affair that featured seven ties and six lead changes, with the Lady Hornets pulling ahead 16-15 at one point. Greenville rallied, however, taking 10 of the next 14 points to secure the set. The Lions took early leads in the next two sets, fighting off Huntsville comeback attempts in each.
“They're just junky,” Hassel said. “Even when they free ball, it's ugly and they put it in a spot. They have a ton of ball control, and read the court and the other team really well.”
With six seniors — Alyssa Fielder, Nia Merchant, Kayla Cooper, Lexie Davis, Jalyn Elliott and Sasha Johnson — set to graduate, the Huntsville volleyball program has significant shoes to fill for next season. However, with six players coming back from this year’s playoff run, Hassell likes his team’s chances to keep its momentum going in 2021.
“It's huge,” the coach said. “I told our underclassmen afterwards, 'Let this fuel you for your preparation for next year.' We'll be back in the playoffs against next year, right in the thick of it, and we'll be more mentally prepared.”
