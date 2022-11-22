HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville boys’ basketball got the home slate of their schedule underway on Tuesday as they faced A&M Consolidated. The Hornets and Tigers would play a physical first quarter, but Consolidated would get out to an early lead.
The Tigers would walk away with an 85-45 win over the Hornets spoiling the home opener.
“We just didn’t play very well,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “In years past, we’ve had a dude or two to put the ball in the basket. This year it has been a struggle so far. We just have to bring our lunch pale and go to work every day and get better.”
Both squads came out physical in the first quarter as Huntsville was able to score first and take an early 2-0 lead but with 4:41 left in the quarter, the Tigers would hold the lead the rest of the way.
Consolidated would finish the quarter on a 20-7 run getting them out to a 24-9 lead. The Hornets contented their intensity throughout the second quarter as they held the Tigers scoreless for nearly five minutes. However, the Hornet offense couldn’t fully keep up as they scored just five points in that span.
But without a big run, the Hornets never got things going offensively.
“I thought our defensive intensity in the first quarter was really good,” Oliphant said. “Anytime at this level when you can’t score the ball, you drop some. We have to be able to put the ball in the hole to keep that energy up.”
The Hornets have a very youthful team this year as they are carrying eight sophomores on the roster. They are also looking for their breakout offensive player.
Sophomore guard Ayden Pierson led Huntsville in scoring with 17 points and was the lone Hornet to score more than five points in the game.
The Hornets also struggled from the free-throw line. They would go 5/17 for just 29% from the charity stripe.
But with only one player with varsity experience, the Hornets will have some growing pains to deal with.
“I think we have improved some since last Friday,” Oliphant said. “We just have to keep improving and we are still trying to figure it out. I was thinking a couple of guys were ready and they haven’t shown yet that they are ready. We just have to reset and see what happens.”
Huntsville will now have a couple of days off for Thanksgiving before heading to Magnolia next Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 at Magnolia High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.