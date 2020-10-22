A Bobino brother has been voted The Item’s Player of the Week for the second week in a row.
Huntsville senior defensive tackle Edward Bobino earned this week’s honors after recording two sacks, a fumble recovery and six tackles for loss in a 17-12 win over C.E. King. His brother Brian earned the same honor the previous week following a shutout victory over Kingwood.
New Waverly juniors Sebastine Amaro and Ja'carius Smithers were also finalists this week for their performances in a double-digit win over previously undefeated Hemphill.
